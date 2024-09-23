Man Allegedly Attempts To Assassinate Donald Trump, Leaves Note

Fifty-eight-year-old Ryan Wesley Routh , the alleged would-be assassination in Palm Beach on September 14, 2024, allegedly left a note with a friend making clear his intent to kill former President Donald Trump .The note said, “This was an assassination attempt on Donald Trump but I failed you…I tried my best and gave it all the gumption I could muster.

, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio, a member of Gun Owners of America, a Pulsar Night Vision pro-staffer, and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010 and has a Ph.D. in Military History.

Donald Trump Assassination Attempt Ryan Wesley Routh Palm Beach Former President

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



BreitbartNews / 🏆 610. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Ryan Routh, armed man arrested at Trump golf course, posted prolifically about Trump, politicsThe armed man arrested at Trump International Golf Club, Ryan Wesley Routh, prolifically posted about politics on social media, and has dozens of arrests, documents show.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

Footage released of moment alleged would-be Donald Trump assassin Ryan Wesley Routh arrestedBodycam shows arrest of Ryan Routh following Trump assassination attempt

Source: nypost - 🏆 91. / 67 Read more »

Video Shows Dramatic Moments Ryan Wesley Routh Is CapturedRouth was arrested and charged in connection with an assassination attempt on Donald Trump in Florida.

Source: Newsweek - 🏆 468. / 52 Read more »

Timeline of 2nd failed assassination attempt on Donald Trump; suspect Ryan Routh developed rage, radicalismRyan Routh allegedly spent hours staking out a Trump-owned golf course Sunday, but his concerning criminal history goes back decades and crosses the Pacific.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

Ryan Routh, Donald Trump Gunman, Left Note Saying ‘This Was an Assassination Attempt’The revelations feature in documents submitted as part of a hearing into whether Ryan Routh should remain behind bars ahead of trial on gun charges.

Source: thedailybeast - 🏆 307. / 63 Read more »

Ryan Routh's 'poor man's surveillance' enough to scout out spot to target Trump: expertRyan Routh, suspect in the second failed Trump assassination, spent about 12 hours camped outside the former president's golf club in West Palm Beach before his arrest.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »