Man Accused Of Possessing Child Pornography After Second Apparent Assassination Attempt On Trump

Tuesday, September 24, 2024 3:45PMwith the second apparent assassination attempt of former President Donald Trump , has been taken into custody on federal charges of possessing child pornography .

Investigators said the pornography was found on a Samsung Galaxy Note device located inside Oran Routh's primary bedroom in the residence, as well as another Galaxy Note device in Routh's possession.

Child Pornography Assassination Attempt Donald Trump Oran Routh Ryan Routh

