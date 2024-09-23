Man Accused Of Plotting To Assassinate Trump, Offered $150,000 For Hit

Ryan Routh dropped off a letter months before an attempted assassination on Donald Trump indicating his plans to kill the former president while also offering $150,000 to “whomever can complete the job,” prosecutors claim, after reports detailed his support of Ukraine and earlier criticism of Trump.

Posts from Routh’s now-deleted X account stated his willingness to “VOLUNTEER AND FIGHT AND DIE” for Ukraine after Russia launched its invasion in 2022, while other postsRouth dropped off a box months ago that contained ammunition, a metal pipe, “miscellaneous building materials,” unspecified tools, four phones a letter that read: “This was an assassination attempt on Donald Trump but I failed you,” adding, “I tried my best and gave it all the gumption I could muster,” the DOJ said.

Assassination Attempt Donald Trump Ryan Routh Crime Politics

