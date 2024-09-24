Man Accused of Making Threats Against Trump Arrested

Warren Jones Crazybull made at least nine threatening phone calls to the former president's residence, prosecutors said in court documents.

He was arrested Aug. 1 and indicted Aug. 20 in federal court in Idaho. He pleaded not guilty to one count of making threats against a former president.“Kamala Harris and liberal Democrats are the ones who are deranged," Cheung said in a statement Monday."There have been two heinous assassination attempts on President Trump, and their violent rhetoric are directly to blame.

The Secret Service determined his location using T-Mobile phone data, which located him in Montana, according to the filing.

Trump Threatening Calls Warren Jones Crazybull Mar-A-Lago Assassination Attempt

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



NBCDFW / 🏆 288. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Man Accused in Apparent Trump Assassination Attempt Kept List of Trump's AppearancesA man accused of attempting to assassinate Donald Trump at a Florida golf course left behind a note detailing his plans and kept a handwritten list of dates and venues where Trump was scheduled to appear, according to the Justice Department.

Source: KSLcom - 🏆 549. / 51 Read more »

Man Accused Of Making $2 Million In Fictitious Deposits To Caesars Sportsbook AccountJeffrey Saco, 38, is accused of exploiting a system vulnerability at Caesars sportsbook in Michigan to make over $2 million in fictitious deposits. He allegedly placed nearly 10,000 bets within 16 days before transferring over $521,000 to his personal account. The MGCB and MDAG are investigating the case.

Source: Covers - 🏆 341. / 59 Read more »

Philadelphia man accused of making fake bomb threat over fantasy football feudMatthew Gabriel, 25, of Philadelphia has pleaded guilty to two counts of interstate and foreign communication of threats.

Source: 6abc - 🏆 250. / 63 Read more »

Man accused of concealing bomb-making skills following 2023 explosion in University of Chicago dormA Massachusetts man is accused of trying to conceal his efforts to develop bomb-making skills after he triggered an explosion in his dorm room at the University of Chicago in 2023.

Source: fox32news - 🏆 547. / 51 Read more »

Journalist recalls interviewing man accused in apparent Trump assassination attemptRooted in fact-based, transparent reporting, Newsy is an award-winning opinion-free network owned by the E.W. Scripps Company that is relentlessly focused on “the why” of every story and seeks to enable a more intimate and immersive understanding of the issues that matter.

Source: 10News - 🏆 732. / 50 Read more »

Sandusky Army vet says he knows man accused of Trump assassination attemptInvestigative Reporter at News 5 Cleveland

Source: WEWS - 🏆 323. / 59 Read more »