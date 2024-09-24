Man Accused Of Attempting To Assassinate Trump

Routh had previously been charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number, unsealed Tuesday, alleges that Ryan Wesley Routh"did intentionally attempt to kill Former President of the United States Donald J. Trump , a major Presidential candidate" when he was camped out near where Trump was golfing on Sept. 15 in West Palm Beach, Florida . The charges carries a maximum penalty of life in prison if convicted.
Routh had previously been charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number.The Justice Department said the a grand jury in Miami returned the indictment with the additional charges late Tuesday afternoon.assassination plot “The Kamala Harris/Joe Biden Department of Justice and FBI are mishandling and downplaying the second assassination attempt on my life since July. The charges brought against the maniac assassin are a slap on the wrist,” Trump said in a statement Monday, alleging they have a conflict of interest “since they have been obsessed with ‘Getting Trump’ for so long.”
Federal prosecutors had indicated during Routh's court appearance Monday that other charges were coming. Among the additional evidence they said they'd collected was a handwritten note from Routh addressed to"The World" that said, "This was an assassination attempt on Donald Trump but I failed you."In a statement Tuesday, U.S.
Trump Assassination Florida Justice Department Ryan Routh
