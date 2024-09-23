Man Accused In Apparent Trump Assassination Attempt Left Note Expressing Intent To Kill

Ryan Wesley Routh , the man accused in the apparent assassination attempt of Donald Trump at a golf course in Florida , allegedly left behind a note saying that he intended to kill the former president, according to documents released by the Justice Department on Monday. Routh, 58, is also accused of maintaining in his car a handwritten list of dates and venues where Trump was to appear, prosecutors said.

The box, which also contained ammunition, a metal pipe and other items, was not opened by the person until after Routh was taken into custody, prosecutors said. The person who received the box and contacted law enforcement was not identified in the Justice Department's detention memo."This was an assassination attempt on Donald Trump but I failed you. I tried my best and gave it all the gumption I could muster.

