Mali Authorities Arrest Four Barrick Gold Employees

Mali ’s military-led authorities have arrested four employees of Canadian miner Barrick Gold , two sources said on Friday. All four are senior Mali an employees, one of the sources said.

A government official based in the region and speaking on condition of anonymity said four Barrick employees had been arrested for alleged financial crimes.A second source, who works in the Malian mining sector, said the four people were arrested on Wednesday and were senior Malian employees at Barrick.

Barrick Gold Mali Arrests Mining Junta

