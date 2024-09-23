Mahomes Leads Chiefs Past Falcons Despite Questions

The reigning Super Bowl champion leaves Week 3 of the NFL season with serious questions. How much longer can Kansas City stay undefeated despite attrition in its backfield? How could the Chiefs allow an up-and-down Atlanta team to hang around as a threat until the final minute? Will Travis Kelce be more involved in the offense soon? Yet the Chiefs left Atlanta on Sunday with a 22-17 win despite those concerns.

Mahomes led the Chiefs on a pair of 11-play scoring drives in the third quarter to complete the comeback. Kansas City is one of five undefeated teams remaining, joining fellow 3-0 teams Seattle, Minnesota and Pittsburgh and 2-0 Buffalo. The Bills face the Jaguars on Monday. Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins completed 20 of his 29 passes for 230 yards with an interception and a touchdown thrown in the opening minutes of the first quarter.

NFL Chiefs Falcons Mahomes Undefeated

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



NBCNewsHealth / 🏆 707. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Mahomes Leads Chiefs Past Bengals in Thrilling Season OpenerPatrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs kicked off their season with a victory over the Cincinnati Bengals. The game featured exciting plays on both sides of the ball, with Wanya Morris even catching a touchdown for the Chiefs.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

Everything to Know About Patrick Mahomes’ Dad Patrick Mahomes Sr.Everything to know about Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ dad, Patrick Mahomes Sr.

Source: usweekly - 🏆 390. / 55 Read more »

Chiefs' Mahomes leads reigning champs into Atlanta to face Cousins and rejuvenated FalconsPatrick Mahomes has guided the Kansas City Chiefs to two straight Super Bowl titles and two consecutive wins to open the season. There’s no shortage of swagger in his game. Now, he’s matched against Kirk Cousins, a quarterback who’s suddenly feeling more confident about where things stand with the Atlanta Falcons.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Are All Smiles at U.S. OpenThe superstar couple were photographed in New York with Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes on Sunday.

Source: TeenVogue - 🏆 481. / 51 Read more »

Patrick Mahomes won't endorse a presidential candidate after Trump praises Brittany MahomesIt was the headline that practically stole the show after the Harris-Trump debate -- Taylor Swift's endorsement of Vice President Kamala Harris. Savannah Sellers looks at the history of celebrity endorsements and their impact on voters.

Source: NBCNewsHealth - 🏆 707. / 51 Read more »

Brittany Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes Run 2 Different Plays on PoliticsAfter her Trump Instagram like (and unlike) went viral, she lashed out against “haters” with “deep-rooted issues.” The Chiefs quarterback just wants you to vote.

Source: VanityFair - 🏆 391. / 55 Read more »