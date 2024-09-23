Macron Secures Continuity Government After Months of French Political Deadlock

Prime Minister Michel Barnier announced President Emmanuel Macron ’s new government in France , which will represent a continuity establishment cabinet after months of deadlock and effectively shutting out both leftists and populists from the halls of power.

The influential post at the Quai d’Orsay, minister of European and Foreign Affairs, will be staffed by Macron loyalist and EU princeling Jean-Noël Barrot, replacing Stéphane Séjourné, who has been tapped to become Brussels’ next censorship czar. While Retailleau is seen as more of a hawk on migration than his predecessor Gérald Darmanin and therefore his selection was apparently intended as red meat towards the populist right, the senator has also been at odds with the National Rally, having sensationally joined an attempted coup of now-disputed LR leader Eric Ciotti for backing an alliance with the Le Pen party during the legislative elections.

France Macron Politics Government Deadlock

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



BreitbartNews / 🏆 610. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Macron Consolidates Power With Continuity-Focused CabinetFrench Prime Minister Michel Barnier unveiled a government dominated by Macronists after months of political deadlock. Despite not securing a majority in the recent legislative elections, Macron's allies secured key ministerial positions, emphasizing continuity and marginalizing leftist and populist factions.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »

French President Macron Names Michel Barnier as Prime MinisterCamomile Shumba is a CoinDesk regulatory reporter based in the UK. She previously worked as an intern for Business Insider and Bloomberg News. She does not currently hold value in any digital currencies or projects.

Source: CoinDesk - 🏆 291. / 63 Read more »

Macron Names Right-Wing Prime Minister, 'Turning His Back' On French VotersEdward Carver is a staff writer for Common Dreams.

Source: commondreams - 🏆 530. / 51 Read more »

Brexit Villain Michel Barnier is New French Prime Minister After Macron’s Bungled Snap ElectionSource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »

French evolution: Is Macron veering towards a far-right government?The French president seems unwilling to allow a government led by a far-left leader. And a recent meeting with far-right leader Marine Le Pen suggests a radical shift.

Source: trtworld - 🏆 101. / 63 Read more »

France's Macron says giving Telegram CEO Durov French citizenship was a good thingFrench President Emmanuel Macron is defending his government’s decision to give special fast-track citizenship to Telegram messaging app CEO Pavel Durov. Durov is now under preliminary charges in France over alleged criminal activity on his popular platform.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »