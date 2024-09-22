Macron Consolidates Power With Continuity-Focused Cabinet

Prime Minister Michel Barnier announced President Emmanuel Macron ’s new government in France , which will represent a continuity establishment cabinet after months of deadlock and effectively shutting out both leftists and populists from the halls of power.

Despite his faction winning fewer votes than the leftist New Popular Front coalition and the populist National Rally party of Marine Le Pen, Macron partisans secured the most top positions in the new Barnier government, with top allies of the president, Antoine Armand and Laurent Saint-Martin, being installed as the new Economic and Budget ministers, respectively,

Meanwhile, fellow Macronist and Ukraine War-hardliner Sébastien Lecornu will represent one of the few holdovers, having been tapped to remain in his position as Defence Minister. While Retailleau is seen as more of a hawk on migration than his predecessor Gérald Darmanin and therefore his selection was apparently intended as red meat towards the populist right, the senator has also been at odds with the National Rally, having sensationally joined an attempted coup of now-disputed LR leader Eric Ciotti for backing an alliance with the Le Pen party during the legislative elections.

