Macklemore Tells Seattle Crowd 'F--- America' During Pro-Palestine Concert

The rapper Macklemore told a crowd of Seattle concertgoers 'F--- America,' according to video of his recent ' Palestine Will Live Forever' performance shared on X. 'Straight up, say it. I'm not gonna stop you. I'm not gonna stop you,' Macklemore said, appearing to reference chants from the crowd. 'Yeah, F--- America,' the Grammy-winning performer said, sending the crowd into cheers. The video was shared on X by journalist Cam Higby.

In an Instagram post at the time, Macklemore said he had a series of people 'asking me to cancel the show in solidarity with the people of Sudan and to boycott doing business in the UAE for the role they are playing in the ongoing genocide and humanitarian crisis.' Fox News' Teny Sahakian and the Associated Press contributed to this report.

Macklemore Palestine Concert Controversy Anti-America

