Macklemore Sparks Controversy Chanting 'F**k America' at Palestine Benefit Concert

Grammy-winning rapper Macklemore sparked controversy during a recent benefit concert for “ Palestine ” in Seattle, where he was caught on video chanting “F**k America” to loud cheersThe Saturday event, titled “ Palestine Will Live Forever,” aimed to raise funds for several organizations, including the United Nations Relief and Works Agency , which has been“Straight up, say it — I’m not gonna stop you; I’m not gonna stop you.

Macklemore, born Benjamin Hammond Haggerty, faced immediate criticism after journalist Cam Higby shared footage of the episode on social media. “There’s a high degree of overlap between those who hate Jews and those who hate America,” wrote independent writer Melissa Braunstein. “It’s incredible how all the antisemites and Israel haters also share a mutual hatred for America,” wrote the popular Han Shawnity account. “I have yet to find someone who genuinely loves America and also hates Israel.”“The Palestine movement isn’t even America Last. Sounds more like America Dead. The daily desecration of the American flag, replacement with a foreign flag, the terrorist flag waving, the attacks on our holidays, national monuments & police forces etc.

on “useful Western idiots” to support the Palestinian cause, which has “fused with the leftwing DEI industry.” In addition, he argues, pro-Palestinian protests and support for Hamas in the U.S. have alienated many Americans and will all but ensure a tough conservative president in 2024.Exclusive – Donald Trump Celebrates MI Muslim Democrat Mayor EndorsementExclusive — Donald Trump Plans to Ramp Up Campaign Activity in Final 40 Days: Events in Red States, Blue States, Swing StatesDon Jr.

Macklemore Controversy Palestine Anti-America Concert

