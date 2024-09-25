Lula Condemns Israeli 'Revenge' at UN, Calls for Climate Action

to the U.N. General Assembly Tuesday to condemn the government of Israel for allegedly seeking “revenge” against Hamas terrorists and to defend widespread censorship of conservatives.the speeches at the General Assembly every year, a tradition that began in 1955 when Brazil ’s leaders offered speak first as other countries hesitated.

“The right to defense has become the right to revenge, which prevents an agreement for the release of hostages and postpones the ceasefire,” he claimed. “The planet is no longer waiting to demand payment from the next generation and is fed up with unfulfilled climate agreements,” Lula said. “It is tired of neglected carbon reduction targets and financial aid to poor countries that does not arrive. Denialism succumbs to evidence of global warming.”in southern Brazil this year and the ongoing and record-breaking fires in the Amazon Rainforest.

UN Brazil Lula Israel Hamas Climate Change

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



BreitbartNews / 🏆 610. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Israeli Warplanes Buzz Beirut as Hezbollah’s Nasrallah Delivers Speech, Vows RevengeSource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »

Israeli Air Force Buzzes Beirut As Hezbollah Leader Vows RevengeIsraeli fighter jets flew over Beirut during a speech by Hassan Nasrallah, leader of the Iran-backed terrorist group Hezbollah, in which he vowed revenge for recent attacks that killed dozens of Hezbollah members. The IAF's show of force aimed to embarrass Nasrallah amidst his vows to continue fighting Israel.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »

Saudi Crown Prince Condemns ‘Crimes of Israeli Occupation,’ Demands Palestinian StateSource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »

Turkey's Leader Condemns Israeli 'State Terrorism'Recep Tayyip Erdogan has slammed Israel following attacks against Hezbollah in Lebanon and previously called Hamas a 'liberation group.'

Source: Newsweek - 🏆 468. / 52 Read more »

China Condemns Israeli Airstrikes as Middle East War WidensChina reiterated its support for Lebanon's sovereignty, without mentioning Hezbollah's rocket attacks into northern Israel.

Source: Newsweek - 🏆 468. / 52 Read more »

Türkiye condemns Israeli PM's statement as an attempt to cover up genocideTurkish Foreign Ministry emphasises that the accusations directed at President Erdogan by Israel are 'nothing more than a manifestation of guilt.'

Source: trtworld - 🏆 101. / 63 Read more »