Louis Vuitton Opens New Store And Café In London Heathrow Airport

will open a café in collaboration with chef Cyril Lignac along with its new store , which has been designed by Marc Fornes, founder of the art and architecture studio Theverymany in New York.

The store takes a futuristic style with a dome-shaped exterior in shades of blue and white, while the interior has hints of red, yellow, blue and white as a nod to the theme of travel.Louis Vuitton has more than 20 hospitality concepts across the world with restaurants, cafés, chocolate shops and airport lounges, but this is a first for the U.K.

Lignac’s has curated an all-day dining and beverage menu with healthy and gourmand options including Royal Eggs, croissant, fruit bowls and avocado toast with some of the chef’s signature dishes such as a crab salad, a croque monsieur, lobster roll, beetroot salad with goat cheese and a Caesar salad.

For those with a sweet tooth or a craving for an Instagram-worthy dessert, there will be Louis Vuitton patisseries and a mango Eton Mess.

