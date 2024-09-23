Lost Cat Returns Home After Epic 900-Mile Journey From Yellowstone

This photograph provided by Susanne Anguiano shows her cats Rayne Beau and Starr Jasmyn snuggling in Salinas, Calif., Sept. 10, 2024. During a road trip to Yellowstone National Park in June, Rayne Beau ran away from Anguiano’s camper and his owners were unable to find him. Two months and nearly 900 miles later, the cat was found back in California and was reunited with his family.
“We were entering the Nevada desert and all of a sudden I see a double rainbow. And I took a picture of it and I thought, that’s a sign. That’s a sign for our rainbow that he’s going to be okay,” she said. This photograph provided by Susanne Anguiano shows the wooded area where her cat Rayne Beau disappeared during a camping trip to Yellowstone National Park in June 2024. Rayne Beau ran away from Anguiano’s camper and his owners were unable to find him. Two months and nearly 900 miles later, the cat was found back in California and was reunited with his family.
A woman who first saw Rayne Beau wandering the streets of the northern California city fed him and gave him water until she trapped him on Aug. 3 and took him to the local SPCA.“I believe truly that he made that trek mostly on his own. His paws were really beat up. Lost 40% of his body weight, had really low protein levels because of inadequate nutrition. So he was not cared for,” Susanne Anguiano said.
Cat Lost Found Yellowstone National Park Adventure Reunion
