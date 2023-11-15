Los Angeles City Council Approves Limit on Rent Increases for Rent-Stabilized Units

After a lengthy discussion, the Los Angeles City Council approved limiting rent increases on rent-stabilized units to 4%, or up to 6% if landlords cover gas and electric costs. Council members voted 10-2 Tuesday night to move forward on the proposal, meant to limit anticipated rent hikes for properties that are subject to the city's rent-control law.

As part of the plan, the council instructed the Housing Department, in consultation with the United to House LA Citizens Oversight Committee, to develop programs assisting landlords and tenants, as well as for small housing providers, for the maintenance and preservation of rent-controlled units. The council also amended its proposal to include a report back on establishing a rule or policy that would help distinguish mom-and-pop landlords from corporate landlords, in an attempt to ensure small landlords can receive city resources to stay afloat. Council members Paul Krekorian, Curren Price and Katy Yaroslavsky recused themselves because they are landlords. Council members Traci Park and John Lee voted against the item

United States Headlines Read more: ABC7 »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

LATİMES: Los Angeles City Council Approves 4% Rent Increase for Rent-Stabilized UnitsThe Los Angeles City Council has approved a compromise proposal that will allow landlords to raise rents by 4% for rent-stabilized units next year, as the COVID-era freeze on rent increases is set to expire. The plan will only apply to units covered by the city's rent stabilization ordinance, which includes about three-quarters of all multifamily rental units in the city. The proposal still needs to be formally drafted and voted on before it is finalized.

Source: latimes | Read more »

FOXLA: Los Angeles City Council Approves Demolition of Weddington Golf & Tennis FacilitiesThe Los Angeles City Council has given approval for private school Harvard-Westlake to proceed with its plans to demolish the Weddington Golf & Tennis facilities in Studio City. The decision comes after a lengthy process of addressing concerns from stakeholders.

Source: FOXLA | Read more »

SLTRİB: Contentious Campaign for St. George City Council Seats Marred by VandalismThis year’s campaign has been marred by a citywide vandalism spree involving the theft, alteration or destruction of hundreds of campaign signs. Observers have turned to unflattering terms to describe the contentious campaign to fill three open seats on the St. George City Council .

Source: sltrib | Read more »

MYNORTHWEST: Tammy Morales Declares Victory in Seattle City Council District 2 RaceIncumbent Tammy Morales has been re-elected as the representative for Seattle City Council District 2, defeating challenger Tanya Woo in the November general election. Morales secured 50.6% of the vote, while Woo received 49.1%. Despite initially trailing in the race, Morales emerged as the winner.

Source: Mynorthwest | Read more »

CHİCAGOTRİBUNE: Evanston City Council Delays Decision on Northwestern University's Ryan FieldThe Evanston City Council voted to delay the final decision on the rebuild and commercialization of Northwestern University's Ryan Field. The vote also delayed the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the city and Northwestern. The project would involve demolishing and rebuilding the stadium at a cost of $800 million.

Source: chicagotribune | Read more »

WTTW: Evanston City Council Delays Decision on Northwestern University's Ryan Field PlansThe Evanston City Council voted to delay a decision on Northwestern University's plans for a new Ryan Field. The move allows more time to negotiate a community benefits agreement.

Source: wttw | Read more »