Lori Harvey Says She Felt ‘Pressure to Be a Certain Size’ as a Model, Which Informed Her Own Brands' Inclusivity

She added: "'ll be honest, I definitely was self-conscious about it when I first started, because I'm not a traditional model. When it came to developing my brands, I was like, ‘OK, inclusivity is number one on my list.’ ”Harvey made her runway debut in 2017 at 20 years old, when she walked for Dolce & Gabbana at Milan Fashion Week. Since then, she has appeared in ads for Michael Kors, Valentino, and Burberry, just to name a few.— and is highly involved.

She has also embraced how much she has grown since being a teenager. "Honestly, just as I'm growing, I always look back and I'm like, ‘Wow, I don't even remember that person.’ But like, ‘Okay, love this. And we love the growth.' "is available to stream on Peacock, with the remaining episodes dropping on Thursdays: Sept. 26, Oct. 3 and Oct 10.

Lori Harvey Modeling Inclusivity Body Image Fashion Brands

