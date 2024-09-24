Lorde And Charli XCX Share Historic Duet On 'Girl, So Confusing' Remix At MSG

Troye Sivan and Charli XCX arrive at the Magnum"Wherever Pleasure Takes You" Party at Magnum Beach on May 16, 2024 in Cannes, France.with envy. Not only did surprise guest Addison Rae beam in to duet with the Sweat Tour co-headliners on her bubbling viral hit “Diet Pepsi,” but Lorde descended from the heavens to give the Internet-crashing “girl, so confusing” remix its live debut.

A lot of the credit for the Sweat Tour’s unrepentant, inspirational and liberating queerness goes to Sivan. From the moment he hit the stage, it was clear that the Aussie singer-songwriter has found the perfect negotiation between the sweetness of the voice, the vulnerability of his lyrics and the dancefloor-ready grooves that make for a proper party.

