London Hospitals Prioritise Non-English Speakers Over Native English Patients

Hospitals in London are prioritising patients who don’t speak English for care while sending native or fluent speakers to the back of the queue, a report has found., the Imperial College Health care NHS Trust, which has five hospitals in north-west London under its remit, has begun to push patients who require a language translator to the front of the line.

London, which has become a minority English city, has the largest proportion of migrants of any region of the UK, with more than 40 per cent of its residents being foreigners. However, the decision to prioritise non-English speakers by a branch of the state-run healthcare system was criticised by former immigration minister and Tory leadership candidate Robert Jenrick.

Healthcare Language Barriers Immigration London Hospitals Patient Care

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



BreitbartNews / 🏆 610. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Hospitals in Multicultural London Pushing Non-English Speaker Patients to Front of Line: ReportSource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »

At Catholic hospitals, a mission of charity runs up against high care costs for patientsCatholic hospitals treat fewer Medicaid patients than other nonprofit hospitals, research found.

Source: sdut - 🏆 5. / 95 Read more »

Australia to Prioritise Wholesale CBDC Over RetailCamomile Shumba is a CoinDesk regulatory reporter based in the UK. She previously worked as an intern for Business Insider and Bloomberg News. She does not currently hold value in any digital currencies or projects.

Source: CoinDesk - 🏆 291. / 63 Read more »

NHS Wales: We'll prioritise waits lists over reforms, says MorganEluned Morgan says ministers will focus on cutting waits for treatment before Welsh NHS reform plans.

Source: bbchealth - 🏆 143. / 63 Read more »

A Royal Navy service member dies after a helicopter ditches in the English ChannelBritain's defense ministry says a member of the Royal Navy was killed when a helicopter ditched in the English Channel during a nighttime training exercise

Source: ABC - 🏆 471. / 51 Read more »

A Royal Navy service member dies after a helicopter ditches in the English ChannelBritain's defense ministry says a member of the Royal Navy was killed when a helicopter ditched in the English Channel during a nighttime training exercise.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »