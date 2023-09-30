Logain's Secret Power Gets A Big Change In Wheel Of Time Season 2

SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Summary The Wheel of Time season 2 has made a significant change to Logain’s secret power from Robert Jordan’s novels.

Most of the lore and history in The Wheel of Time’s world is built on the One Power. However, the books (and the show) have established that it’s not the source of all the abilities that the characters have at their disposal. There are some that have nothing to do with the One Power. Perrin, for instance, can communicate with wolves, whereas Min – another non-channeler – can observe “viewings” of the future. There’s also Loial, who can make trees grow with his voice. As for Logain, he too is counted among the characters in Jordan’s Wheel of Time books who has capabilities outside of channeling.

The Wheel Of Time Season 2 Changes How Logain’s Power Works Logain’s first meeting with Rand in season 2 confirmed a major reveal from the books, which is that he recognized Rand’s power level when he caught a glimpse of him from his cage. Having seen a “glow” from Rand’s body, Logain understood that Rand was far more dangerous than he ever was, hence why he laughed in season 1.

Read more:

screenrant »

Is it fair to judge a president by the rate of inflation?A simple rule applies: the boss gets the credit, but the boss also gets the blame.

Fantastic Fest Review: Saw XLeast-secret secret screening still has some twists

A Secret Necrochasm Power In ‘Destiny 2’ Has Been Unearthed, Confirmed By BungieSome Destiny 2 players have been complaining that reprised raid exotic, Necrochasm, is underpowered after the work it takes to get it in Crota’s End.

Acting Spanish PM gets second chance at power as conservatives struggle to set up new governmentActing Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, who once held the position outright, may have a chance to reclaim power as conservatives struggle to gain support for a new government.

N.J. live power outage tracker: Coastal storm knocks out power to thousandsThe National Weather Service has issued flash flood watches for 14 of New Jersey's 21 counties with heavy downpours expected Friday.

Power Rangers Cosmic Fury’s Ending Explained: Is It The Last Power Ranger Season?Is Power Rangers over after Cosmic Fury?

SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Summary The Wheel of Time season 2 has made a significant change to Logain’s secret power from Robert Jordan’s novels. The False Dragon’s role in the second season of Amazon’s Wheel of Time series makes it clear that the One Power wasn’t the only thing that made Logain Ablar special. As it turns out, Logain possesses a unique power not shared by the other Wheel of Time characters.

Most of the lore and history in The Wheel of Time’s world is built on the One Power. However, the books (and the show) have established that it’s not the source of all the abilities that the characters have at their disposal. There are some that have nothing to do with the One Power. Perrin, for instance, can communicate with wolves, whereas Min – another non-channeler – can observe “viewings” of the future. There’s also Loial, who can make trees grow with his voice. As for Logain, he too is counted among the characters in Jordan’s Wheel of Time books who has capabilities outside of channeling.

The Wheel Of Time Season 2 Changes How Logain’s Power Works Logain’s first meeting with Rand in season 2 confirmed a major reveal from the books, which is that he recognized Rand’s power level when he caught a glimpse of him from his cage. Having seen a “glow” from Rand’s body, Logain understood that Rand was far more dangerous than he ever was, hence why he laughed in season 1. As Logain explained to Rand, he can see male weaves of the One Power. This became a plot point in The Wheel of Time season 2, episode 7, which used his ability to confirm Lan’s theory that Ishamael had placed a shielding weave on Moiraine. What’s interesting about this is that in the books, it’s ta’veren that Logain sees – not male One Power weaves.

In the books, characters like Logain and Siuan Sanche possess a Talent that allows them to identify ta’veren, people who can shape the Pattern. This was why the book version of Logain saw Rand as someone who would “shake the world.” His TV counterpart saw something similar in Rand, but for an altogether different reason. Since the “glow” that he sees stems from male One Power weaves, he has the power to identify male channelers.

How The Wheel Of Time Season 1 Hinted At Logain’s Power Change While it took until season 2 for the show to address the change, there was actually evidence for it in season 1. Before the moment where Nynaeve astonished Logain with her Healing powers in episode 4, he didn't regard her any differently than the other channelers present. He didn't become impressed with her until after he saw her channel. Logain not having an immediate reaction to Nynaeve (a ta'veren in the show) served as an early indication that Logain’s power isn’t the same as what it was in the books. Otherwise, it stands to reason that he would see something special in all five of The Wheel of Time’s ta’veren characters.

What Logain’s Ability Means For His Wheel Of Time Future Regardless of what happens next, the decision to rework Logain’s power has already paid off in the series via Moiraine’s storyline. But, his role in season 2’s big twist about Moiraine not being stilled may not have been the only purpose of the change. His new ability has the potential to be crucial to future plotlines as well. After all, Logain’s screentime in season 2 already dwarfs his role in the source material (The Great Hunt), which is a further sign that the show intends to do a great deal with him. As Logain makes additional appearances, its relevance to the plot should continue, especially since it’s the only ability available to him now that he’s been gentled.

Logain didn’t tag along with Rand, Moiraine, and Lan when they went to Falme, but at least some of the characters linking up with him in The Wheel of Time season 3 makes sense when considering his importance to the show. When he returns, Logain’s ability should make him a valuable asset. Being able to see male One Power weaves means he may be the key to singling out the Forsaken, who have several male members. Some of them, like Rahvin, hide their true nature. Given the current focus on the fight with the Forsaken, it’s all but guaranteed that at least one of more of them will show up in season 3. If there’s any question as to their identity, Logain can be the one who clears it up.

The Wheel of Time releases new episodes on Fridays on Amazon Prime Video.