Local parents fear for their kids' safety after federal agents nabbed five illegal immigrants, including a member of the notorious gang MS-13 , for alleged crimes that include sexual assault of children on this picturesque island. Erik Evans, who has lived on the Massachusetts island off Cape Cod for 31 years and has an 8-year-old daughter, told Fox News Digital the arrests earlier this month by Immigration and Customs Enforcement underscore how the town has changed in recent years.

How are these past five people that have gotten arrested that are rapists and working here and walking through our grocery store and passing by us at the gas station? It just … it's not what Nantucket once was,' Evans said. 'I'm very happy that ICE was here and was able to do their job and get rid of at least some of the bad people that are on the island. There's obviously many, many more. And, as a community, it scares me.

My daughter goes to school, and after school, she goes over to the Boys and Girls Club. But, I mean, they walk there. … And the number of kids, there's never enough chaperones or people that can really keep an eye on all of these kids,' he said. Evans told Fox News Digital there are 'Ring doorbell cameras everywhere' these days on Nantucket and that a number of 'big-time alarm system companies' have cropped up on the island in recent years.

MS-13 Immigration Child Sexual Assault Nantucket Safety Concerns

