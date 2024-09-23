Local Connections Help Miami Residents Navigate High Cost of Living

A large share of South Florida residents rely on local connections to navigate a metro known for its high cost of living .This is part of NBC News’ Checkbook Chronicles, a series of profiles looking at the financial realities of everyday Americans and the challenges they face.Working in Miami 's high-end restaurants where she has developed a strong reputation among patrons.

Although she’d never been formally introduced to the landlord, she recognized him and his wife from having worked in local restaurants. “It’s me being able to sell — being a server versus just an ‘order taker,’” Serna said. “It helps if you get into knowing the menu and are able to offer suggestions, knowing wine.”

“It’s just different little things, just trying to help with whatever income we have coming into the house,” she said.Serna has seen it firsthand, saying her restaurant “is not making any money right now.” Management, she said, is pulling back on shifts and reducing its operating schedule.

Cost Of Living Miami Housing Local Connections Cuban Americans

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



NBCPhiladelphia / 🏆 569. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Social connections and local identities found to influence how language spreads in different areasThink about the terms you use and why you started using them.

Source: physorg_com - 🏆 388. / 55 Read more »

‘We’re that anybody’: San Antonio family calls for help to make water connections more accessibleA Council Consideration Request filed this year could create a pilot program to connect more people to SAWS water and sewer main lines.

Source: ksatnews - 🏆 442. / 53 Read more »

Connections could help Kentucky basketball land a top five player in the 2026 classThe Kentucky Wildcats have offered a sharpshooter in the 2026 class.

Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »

NYT 'Connections' September 1: Answers and Clues for Game #448Newsweek has some hints and tips to help you solve Sunday's Connections puzzle.

Source: Newsweek - 🏆 468. / 52 Read more »

NYT 'Connections' September 8: Answers, Clues for Game #455Newsweek has some hints and tips to help you solve Sunday's Connections puzzle.

Source: Newsweek - 🏆 468. / 52 Read more »

Actors and fans celebrate the ‘Miami Vice’ television series’ 40th anniversary in Miami BeachMiami Beach residents and visitors can feel it coming in the air tonight — and the rest of the weekend— as “Miami Vice” cast and crew gather to celebrate the iconic television series’ 40th anniversary.

Source: KPRC2 - 🏆 80. / 68 Read more »