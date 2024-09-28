Lobo's New Sidekick Has A Name Even More Inappropriate Than Spider-B****

Article Contains Adult Language & Humor

While aboard the aliens’ ship, Lobo notices adorable blob-like creatures resting on the aliens' shoulders and demands one of his own, christening his newfound companion with the tongue-in-cheek name MIDIQ. How Many Midiq Jokes Can Lobo Make in His Comic Special? Writer Kyle Starks Pulls Zero Punches With His Unfiltered Midiq Jokes Kyle Starks doesn’t waste a second of page time before diving straight into the Midiq jokes. The first gag follows the Puffball’s christening, when the King of the Veltrusians responds to Lobo’s choice of name with a hesitant, “Yes, that’s very—charming.

DC Isn’t the Only Comic Publisher With a Wildly Inappropriately Named Character Meet Marvel’s SPIDER-B*****–The Child of Hawkeye and Spider-Man’s Youngest Daughter Lobo’s Midiq is far from the only inappropriately named hero in the world of comics. Another notable standout in the realm of raunchy names is Ashley “Spider-B*****” Barton, the daughter of Clint Barton and Peter Parker's youngest daughter, Tonya.

Lobo Comics Superhero Humor Violence

