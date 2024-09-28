Liverpool Top Premier League After Win Over Wolves, Arsenal Fight Back Against Leicester

Ibrahima Konate headed home his first ever Premier League goal and Mohamed Salah converted a penalty as Liverpool climbed to the top of the Premier League table with a 2-1 victory over last-place Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday.Bukayo Saka and Leandro Trossard were stellar for Arsenal , who bounced back after losing a two-goal lead to win it late against Leicester City .Cole Palmer became the first Premier League player to score four goals in the first half. Here are some of the stats.
We've curated a week's worth of our best fantasy football advice in a single game-by-game cheat sheet so you can quickly make your lineup decisions for Week 4.Unlapped: An ESPN F1 Podcast Scott Cochran was a rising star coach at Alabama and then Georgia while hiding what he calls an addiction to painkillers. He is now sober and is out of coaching, trying to help others going through similar struggles.What are the offseason priorities and needs for every WNBA team? We break it down as each team is eliminated from the playoff race.
Premier League Liverpool Wolves Arsenal Leicester City
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: nypost - 🏆 91. / 67 Read more »
Source: clevelanddotcom - 🏆 301. / 63 Read more »
Source: PennLive - 🏆 463. / 53 Read more »
Source: PennLive - 🏆 463. / 53 Read more »
Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »
Best Premier League Picks and Predictions (Manchester City vs Arsenal Plus-Money Bet)Let's take a look at the weekend's action in the Premier League and make predictions on three key games.
Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »