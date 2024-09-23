Live Mouse Found In Passenger's Meal On Scandinavian Airlines Flight

A woman flying on Scandinavian Airlines flight from Oslo, Norway, to Malaga, Spain, was preparing to eat her in-flight meal. When she opened the box containing the meal, she was stunned to see a live mouse hop out,. “A lady next to me here at SAS Plus opened the food and jumped out a mouse. Now we have turned around and landed at CPH for flight changes.”

Borrestad tells the BBC that passengers on the plane remained calm, but admitted he pulled his socks over the legs of his pants so the mouse could not scurry up his pants’ legs.“In these cases, we have very clear procedures to follow, including full inspection of the aircraft and of all our suppliers’ processes to see what needs to be improved or changed in order to avoid scenarios like these in the future,” she said.

