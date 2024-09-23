Lionsgate Partners with Runway to Develop AI Filmmaking Tool

Hollywood studio Lionsgate has contracted with an artificial intelligence company called Runway to develop a custom AI model to “save millions” in film production.

Lionsgate Vice Chairman Michael Burns reportedly said he feels the tool with save “millions and millions of dollars” in film pre-production costs. The AI company’s CEO, Cristóbal Valenzuela, says that its computer system is not powerful enough to generate actual movie scenes at this time, but that they are moving towards that goal down the line. Valenzuela added that the latest Gen-3 Alpha Turbo model is available via an API.

