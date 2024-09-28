Lions Rule Out Ragnow, List Rakestraw As Questionable

said Ragnow would not be active while dealing with a partially torn pec. Ragnow exhibited toughness by playing every snap in Sunday's game despite the injury, but Campbell emphasized being smart with injuries such as that early in the season.inactive official Saturday, as the team ruled him out for Monday's game against the Seahawks. Cornerback Ennis Rakestraw was listed as questionable. Rakestraw has missed the last two games but has practiced throughout the week this week.

Safety Ifeatu Melifonwu was placed on injured reserve Saturday after Dan Campbell did not have an update on his status. The Syracuse product has yet to play in 2024 after emerging as a key piece late last season.was not listed on the injury report Saturday. He entered concussion protocol Sunday after a helmet-to-helmet collision with Cardinals tight end Trey McBride. For the hit, he was fined $10,128 by the league for unnecessary roughness/use of helmet.

He also was fined the same amount for a separate incident, giving him a total of over $20,000 in fines from Sunday's game. Kerby Joseph and Jalen Reeves-Maybin were also fined, Joseph for hitting a defenseless receiver and Reeves-Maybin for a late hit.Despite the significance of a pectoral injury and the fact that a full tear can often cost a player an entire season,was optimistic that Ragnow could avoid an injured reserve stint.

“I don’t feel that way, I really don’t," Campbell said. "And Frank heals up really quickly, normally. He does, he heals pretty quick. I mean, he’s already – like I said, he’s starting to feel a lot better. So, I don’t feel that way, but it’s – we’re still early here.”John Maakaron has covered Detroit Sports since 2013.

