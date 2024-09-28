Lingsha: A Healer With a Fiery Touch

and keep your allies healthy with the power of aromatic therapy. This 5-Star follower of The Abundance is dealing Fire Damage and can summon a creature called Fuyuan to heal and cleanse her allies. Lingsha ’s Skill, Smoke and Splendor, deals Fire Damage based on her Attack to all enemies on the field, heals allies based on her Attack, and summons Fuyuan . Fuyuan gets its own place on the turn order and has its action advanced forward.
Lingsha’s Ultimate, Dripping Mistscape, deals Fire Damage based on her Attack to all enemies, healing all allies based on her Attack. It also advances forward Fuyuan’s action and inflicts Befog on all enemies. This debuff lasts two turns and increases the Break Damage taken by the target. Lingsha can actually convert some of her Break Effect into Attack thanks to one of her Traces, making Scent Alone Stays True her best option overall.As indicated above, Attack and Break Effect are the two crucial stats for Lingsha, benefiting both her offensive and healing capabilities. In addition, you will want Speed and Energy Regen on her, allowing her to take action early on to bring Fuyuan onto the field and cast her Ultimate as often as she can – its debuff will assist the entire team.
Lingsha The Abundance RPG Hero Fire Damage Healing Summoning Fuyuan
