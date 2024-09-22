Line Fire Activity Minimal Sunday, Smoke Shift Expected

The Line Fire displayed 'minimal activity' in the early morning hours Sunday, giving some respite in the ongoing firefighting efforts in San Bernardino County . The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection says, as the day progresses, a shift in wind direction is expected to carry smoke northward, affecting communities in Big Bear.

The San Bernardino National Forest remains closed as does Highway 330 northbound from Highland Avenue to Live Oak. In a concerning development, Cal Fire says multiple drones have been reported near the wildfire, which pose a significant danger to aerial firefighting efforts and can lead to grounded operations, putting both firefighters and the affected communities at risk. 'Please be respectful of those fighting the fire and the community members who are impacted by fire.

Line Fire San Bernardino County California Wildfires Arson Drone Safety

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



CBSLA / 🏆 552. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

More than 35,400 homes and structures threatened as Line fire grows to 17,459 acres on Sunday‘Thunderstorm outflow winds are causing very erratic behavior and vegetation is critically dry,’ the San Bernardino National Forest Service said.

Source: ladailynews - 🏆 332. / 59 Read more »

Fire crews battle early Sunday morning fire in central Phoenix church complexFire crews battled a quick-moving fire that moved through a church complex near 19th Avenue and Indian School Road in central Phoenix early Sunday morning.

Source: abc15 - 🏆 263. / 63 Read more »

Fire update: Line Fire leads to evacuations as containment is still in progressToday on AirTalk, we get the latest on the wildfires impacting SoCal communities.

Source: LAist - 🏆 606. / 51 Read more »

Attempt to protect Big Bear from Line fire is ‘looking good,’ fire official saysThe flames being pushed to the northeast in the San Bernardino National Forest were modestly active Tuesday morning.

Source: ladailynews - 🏆 332. / 59 Read more »

Oldest fire lookout tower in Southern California mountains is destroyed by massive Line FireFor nearly a century, volunteers have manned the lookout tower on Keller Peak in the San Bernardino Mountains watching out for any sign of smoke.

Source: ABC7 - 🏆 67. / 68 Read more »

Man pleads not guilty to setting a fire that exploded into a massive Line FireThe Line Fire threatened more than 65,000 homes and injured four firefighters.

Source: mercnews - 🏆 88. / 68 Read more »