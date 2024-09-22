Lindsay Hubbard Enjoys Romantic Babymoon With Partner Before Welcoming First Child

Summer House star Lindsay Hubbard is preparing for the birth of her first baby, and she's also celebrating a successful babymoon in Turks and Caicos.

'He’s just so excited to be a dad and proud to be having a child with me,' Hubbard told People after announcing her pregnancy. 'It just means the world to have someone like him by my side.' Discussing why she hadn't publicly shared the identity of the father of her child, Hubbard said in an Instagram Story on July 10,'This is not about us being proud of each other or not. He is so beyond proud to be my boyfriend and father of my child, and vice versa.'

'We actually went on a few dates three and a half years ago,' Hubbard said during the Bravo episode. 'It was just bad timing back then for him and for me and then he kinda popped back up in December and we started dating in January. I would say it’s tracking in the pretty serious direction. He’s been a great support.'

Lindsay Hubbard Summer House Babymoon Turks And Caicos Pregnancy

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



usweekly / 🏆 390. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Summer House's Lindsay Hubbard Details Filming With Ex Carl Radke‘Summer House’ costars Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke called off their engagement in August 2023

Source: usweekly - 🏆 390. / 55 Read more »

Lindsay Hubbard Reflects on 1 Year Anniversary of Carl Radke SplitSummer House's Lindsay Hubbard exclusively told Us Weekly she got ‘emotional’ while reflecting on the 1-year anniversary of her and Carl Radke's split

Source: usweekly - 🏆 390. / 55 Read more »

Lindsay Hubbard Has 'Pep in My Step' After Pregnancy WorkoutsLindsay Hubbard, who is expecting her first baby, exclusively tells Us Weekly about her pregnancy-friendly SotoMethod workouts

Source: usweekly - 🏆 390. / 55 Read more »

Tenants living at Hubbard Gardens apartments dealing with raw sewage coming out of sinkRachael Wilkerson joined the WRTV family in September of 2021. Rachael comes from NBC 15 in Mobile, AL where she worked as an investigative journalist and fill-in anchor.

Source: wrtv - 🏆 598. / 51 Read more »

Mississippi State’s Josh Hubbard Inks NIL Deal, Highlighting His Rising StardomJosh Hubbard inked a NIL deal with C Spire, highlighting his star power.

Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »

The Friars’ Table going into former Cowell & Hubbard space downtownThe Friars’ Table, a restaurant that aims to go back to food’s simplistic roots, is slated to open in downtown Cleveland though a unique partnership.

Source: clevelanddotcom - 🏆 301. / 63 Read more »