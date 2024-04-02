Lil Yachty Stars in McDonald's Commercial for 'Remix Menu' in Canada

As part of the celebration, Yachty starred in a colorful Mickey D’s commercial that finds him rhyming about his favorite menu items for a remix of the fast food chain’s 1988 “Menu Song,” which was based on the 1974 song “Life Is a Rock (But the Radio Rolled Me),” a top 10 Billboard Hot 100 hit for Reunion.

With a heavily Auto-Tuned flow, the 26-year-old runs through some of his go-to’s, like a Big Mac, McDouble, McNuggets, fries, apple pies, McGriddles and a hot fudge sundae to complete his epic order.“Going from working at a McDonald’s in Atlanta to collaborating on the ‘Remix Menu Song’ with McDonald’s Canada is a wild full circle moment that brought back memories and is such a reminder that anything in life can happen,” Boat said in a statement about the partnership. From now until April 29, participating McDonald’s locations across Canada will have the new Remix Menu available to customer

