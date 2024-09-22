Liberty Dominate Dream in Game 1 of WNBA Playoffs

Sandy Brondello’s 10-minute pregame press conference was dominated by questions about the Liberty ’s postseason readiness.
Her players certainly were ready, performing up to their league-best regular season record. They scored eight of the first 10 points of Game 1, led by double figures just 6:21 after the opening tip and cruised to an 83-69 victory over the Dream at Barclays Center Sunday afternoon. The Liberty can close out the series Tuesday night back in Brooklyn.
They looked like a team that fully intends to keep playing for a while, and return to the WNBA Finals. Sean 'Diddy' Combs filmed music video inside Hollywood mansion now overtaken by squatters; abandoned by MLB team owner's son
WNBA Playoffs Liberty Dream Breanna Stewart Sabrina Ionescu
