Levi's Embraces 'A New Chapter' With Beyoncé-Inspired Campaign

The post included an image of a woman wearing a cowboy hat and riding a horse with the caption"INTRODUCING: A New Chapter."

Levi's second-quarter earnings in June missed Wall Street's sales expectations, but the brand's leadership has maintained that the future of denim is bright.The post included an image of a woman wearing a cowboy hat and riding a horse with the caption"INTRODUCING: A New Chapter.

Top 5 regrets people have on their deathbeds: What they can teach us about living healthy, fulfilled lives, from an internal medicine doctor 40-year-old CEO shares the No. 1 red flag she sees in employees—avoiding it is ‘more important than ever'Nvidia vs. Alphabet: Fund manager reveals which to hold, and which to sellHow a U.S. crackdown on cheap Chinese imports could help Amazon but challenge MetaFood & Drink

Levi's Beyonce Denim Campaign Future Of Fashion

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



NBCNewYork / 🏆 270. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Levi’s Teases a New Beyoncé CollaborationA cryptic Instagram post from Levi's suggested that Beyoncé's 'Cowboy Carter' theme is going to continue.

Source: wwd - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »

Levi's teases Beyoncé collaboration as denim trend takes holdLevi Strauss created fan buzz on Monday after teasing a future collaboration with Beyoncé through a post on Instagram.

Source: CNBC - 🏆 12. / 72 Read more »

Linkin Park's New Singer, Mike Shinoda Embraces 'New Chapter' After Fan BacklashFollowing criticism from Chester Bennington's son, Linkin Park launched its ‘From Zero World Tour’ with new vocalist, Armstrong. Mike Shinoda addressed fans, emphasizing a 'new chapter' while acknowledging the past.

Source: komonews - 🏆 272. / 63 Read more »

Crypto Payment Service Transak Moves to HawaiiWeb3 transactions provider opens new office in Hawaii as state embraces crypto

Source: Utoday_en - 🏆 295. / 63 Read more »

'Terminator Zero' embraces the horror of time-traveling killer robots in new Netflix seriesTariq is the Editor-in-Chief of Space.com and joined the team in 2001, first as an intern and staff writer, and later as an editor. He covers human spaceflight, exploration and space science, as well as skywatching and entertainment. He became Space.com's Managing Editor in 2009 and Editor-in-Chief in 2019. Before joining Space.

Source: SPACEdotcom - 🏆 92. / 67 Read more »

Meghan Markle embraces new ‘chapter’ of ‘investing’ in herself with American Riviera Orchard lifestyle brandMarkle announced her new lifestyle brand in March and also recently finished filming a yet-to-be named Netflix show, which is expected to drop next year.

Source: PageSix - 🏆 320. / 59 Read more »