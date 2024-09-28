Let's Solve Today's New York Times Strands Puzzle!

The day of the sun is upon us, and October is just around the corner. I’m ready for full fall fare. The leaves are starting to change. The world is cooling—though we’ve had an unnaturally hot weekend here in the mountains. It’s good puzzle-solving weather, methinks. Let’s do today’s Strands , shall we?is the newest game in the New York Times ’ stable of puzzle games. It’s a fun twist on classic word search games.
To help you uncover all the words, here are the first two letters of every word, including the spangram, in today’s puzzle:I had to use a hint at the beginning today. I kept finding words that had nothing to do with weeds! Once I realized it was food—and specifically food you harvest—things became clearer. PUMPKIN sprouted up before my eyes, and then ONION. FALLHARVEST was next. The only word that gave me real trouble was KOHLRABI, which is a plant I’m not familiar with.
