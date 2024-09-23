Legendary Voice Actor David Graham Passes Away At 99

David Graham , known for voicing characters on television shows " Thunderbirds " and " Peppa Pig ," has died, according to reports. He was 99."We’re incredibly sad to confirm the passing of the legendary David Graham . The voice Parker, Gordon Tracy, Brains and so many more," Jamie Anderson, the son of late " Thunderbirds " creator Gerry Anderson, wrote on X."David was always a wonderful friend to us here at Anderson Entertainment .

"I created it with Peter Hawkins, another voice actor," he shared with The Mirror in 2015. "We adopted this staccato style then they fed it through a synthesiser to make it more sinister."In the first "Doctor Who" series with William Hartnell, Graham was featured in two episodes as an actor.Meanwhile, Graham’s work in "Thunderbirds" led him to act with Laurence Olivier at the National Theatre.

"Just because it’s a cartoon or puppet doesn’t mean you don’t take it seriously. I take it as seriously as working at the National ."Read more of this story from FOX News.

David Graham Thunderbirds Doctor Who Peppa Pig Voice Actor Death

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



FOX4 / 🏆 289. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Legendary Voice Actor David Graham, Known for 'Thunderbirds' and 'Peppa Pig,' Dies at 99David Graham, a beloved voice actor renowned for his iconic roles in television shows like 'Thunderbirds' and 'Peppa Pig,' has passed away at the age of 99. Graham was celebrated for his distinctive voices, particularly as Parker in 'Thunderbirds,' the Daleks in 'Doctor Who,' and Grandpa Pig in 'Peppa Pig.'

Source: FOX4 - 🏆 289. / 63 Read more »

Legendary Voice Actor David Graham Passes AwayThunderbirds and Doctor Who star David Graham has passed away. The iconic voice actor was known for his roles as Parker in Thunderbirds, Brains in Thunderbirds Are Go!, and the Daleks in Doctor Who.

Source: EW - 🏆 713. / 51 Read more »

Beloved Voice Actor David Graham, Known For 'Thunderbirds' and 'Peppa Pig', Dies At 99David Graham, a renowned voice actor celebrated for his roles in iconic television shows like 'Thunderbirds' and 'Peppa Pig', has passed away at the age of 99. Graham's distinctive voice brought life to beloved characters such as Parker in 'Thunderbirds', the Daleks in 'Doctor Who', and Grandpa Pig in 'Peppa Pig'.

Source: FOX26Houston - 🏆 448. / 53 Read more »

David Graham, ‘Thunderbirds’ and ‘Peppa Pig’ voice actor, dead at 99Voice actor David Graham has died at the age of 99. Graham was known for voicing characters on popular television shows including, 'Thunderbirds,' 'Peppa Pig' and 'Doctor Who.'

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

David Graham, 'Peppa Pig' and 'Thunderbirds' voice actor, dead at 99: 'What heartbreaking news'Graham also voiced the Daleks on d”Doctor Who.”

Source: nypost - 🏆 91. / 67 Read more »

James Earl Jones, legendary actor known for unmistakable baritone voice, dies at 93Ethan Sacks writes for NBCNews.com.

Source: NBCNewsHealth - 🏆 707. / 51 Read more »