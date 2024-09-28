LeBron James Expresses Respect For Caitlin Clark, Relates To Rookie Pressure

NBA great LeBron James recently opened up about his 'respect' for Indiana Fever rookie Caitlin Clark , adding that he can relate to the pressure the young WNBA star has faced in her first year in the pros. James has previously voiced his support for the former Iowa star during her rookie campaign, but in an interview with 'Esquire' this week, the four-time NBA champion offered his perspective on the 'scrutiny' she’s faced this season.

' LEBRON JAMES ADDRESSES CAITLIN CLARK CRITICS WITH FOUR-WORD MESSAGE AFTER CAREER NIGHT Clark’s first season in the WNBA catapulted her into stardom. Record performances in front of sold out crowds have seen unparalleled growth for the league. The Fever also turned their season around after the All Star break, securing the team’s first playoff appearance since 2016.

Lebron James Caitlin Clark WNBA NBA Rookie Pressure

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



FoxNews / 🏆 9. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

LeBron James addresses Caitlin Clark critics with four-word message after career nightNBA great LeBron James addressed Caitlin Clark's 'haters' with a four-word message on social media after a career night for the Indiana Fever rookie.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

LeBron James Goes Viral for Caitlin Clark PraiseLeBron James called out haters in showing love to Caitlin Clark

Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »

LeBron James claps back at Caitlin Clark haters after Fever star's big nightLeBron James was watching on Friday night as Caitlin Clark’s Indiana Fever dismantled the Chicago Sky 100-81 behind a 31-point, 12-assist performance from the likely rookie of the year.

Source: nypost - 🏆 91. / 67 Read more »

Lakers' LeBron James Calls Out Caitlin Clark Haters After WNBA All-Star's Career NighLos Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James shows love to WNBA superstar Caitlin Clark.

Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »

Caitlin Clark Channels LeBron James Amid Intense Fan Interaction During WNBA PlayoffsCaitlin Clark recreated an iconic LeBron James moment during the Indiana Fever's WNBA playoff game Wednesday.

Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »

LeBron James Praises 'Transcendent' Caitlin Clark Amid WNBA Rookie of the Year WinNBA legend LeBron James spoke out about Fever rookie Caitlin Clark at around the time Clark won WNBA Rookie of the Year.

Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »