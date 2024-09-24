Lebanon-Israel Conflict Escalates as Thousands Flee Southern Region

Israel i Iron Dome air defense system fires to intercept rockets that were launched from Lebanon , as seen from Haifa, northern Israel , Monday, Sept. 23, 2024. climbed to nearly 560 people and thousands fled from southern Lebanon with the two sides on the brink of all-out war.

Well-wishers offered up empty apartments or rooms in their houses in social media posts, while volunteers set up a kitchen at an empty gas station in Beirut to cook meals for the displaced. Galilee Medical Center, a northern Israel hospital, said that two patients arrived with minor head injuries from a rocket falling near their car. Several others were being treated for light wounds from running to shelters and traffic accidents when alarms sounded.

Data from Monday showed significant fires breaking out across southern Lebanon and in the Bekaa Valley. Several areas showed intense, multiple fires, including near the southern coastal town of Naqoura, which hosts a base for the U.N. peacekeeping mission in southern Lebanon known as UNIFIL. Others were in mountainous rural areas or villages.

