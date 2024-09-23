Lebanese doctor races to save the eyes of those hurt by exploding tech devices Search underway for suspects in Alabama mass shooting that killed 4 and injured 17Trump says, if he loses, 2024 run will be his lastSpending deal averts a possible federal shutdown and funds the government into DecemberHenry rushes for 151 yards, 2 TDs as Ravens hang on to beat Cowboys 28-25‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’ scares off 'Transformers' for third week as box office No.

A government statement said on Monday the new money would focus on women and children. It would be provided through the United Nations Population Fund, a sexual and reproductive health agency, and the U.N. agency responsible for aiding children, UNICEF. “We woke up in the morning to find the tents with rainwater pouring on us, and water from the streets entering on us,” said Rana Goza’t, a displaced person from Gaza City. “This is the beginning of winter. What will happen in the coming days?”

Lebanese doctor races to save the eyes of those hurt by exploding tech devicesA Lebanese ophthalmologist has been working around the clock trying to keep up with the flood of patients with eye injuries after thousands of pagers and walkie-talkies exploded en masse. Elias Jaradeh says he has lost track of how many eye operations he has performed since the explosions happened.

