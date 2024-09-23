Lebanese doctor races to save the eyes of those hurt by exploding tech devices Search underway for suspects in Alabama mass shooting that killed 4 and injured 17Trump appeals to women in return to North Carolina without Mark Robinson, a top in-state supporterHarris owns a gun? Trump wants to cap credit card rates? Party lines blur in campaign's last stretchThe Rams rally from a double-digit deficit to stun the 49ers 27-24 on a late field goalJohn Mulaney and Olivia Munn have a second child,...

During the administration of Enrique Peña Nieto , authorities said the students had gone to Iguala, Guerrero to protest at an event — the mayor, now jailed, was linked to local gang Guerreros Unidos. They were allegedly mistaken for members of a rival gang. Those subsequent investigations found that an enormous operation was put in motion that night involving members of Guerreros Unidos, but also local, state and federal police. And the army was aware of everything that was happening because it had a base in Iguala, soldiers in the streets and spies among the students.

Those abuses and missteps led to many of those involved being released. Some have been arrested again under the current administration.

Lebanese doctor races to save the eyes of those hurt by exploding tech devicesA Lebanese ophthalmologist has been working around the clock trying to keep up with the flood of patients with eye injuries after thousands of pagers and walkie-talkies exploded en masse. Elias Jaradeh says he has lost track of how many eye operations he has performed since the explosions happened.

Former five-time Lebanese prime minister Salim Hoss dies at 94Lebanon' current premier says five-time former Prime Minister Salim Hoss has died at age 94. Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati said Hoss died Sunday. He described Hoss, who was also a former government minister and member of parliament, as the “conscience of Lebanon” in a statement.

