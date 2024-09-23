Learn About Your Family History: Beginner Genealogy Class Offered in Spanish

Interested in learning more about your family's history? Don't know where to start? Join in for this beginner class to learn the ground rules for getting started with genealogy research and briefly discuss the resources you can access through the San Antonio Public Library and how to do it. This is the first time this program is offered in Spanish.

