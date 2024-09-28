Lawsuit Alleges Alabama Voter Purge Violates Federal Law

The lawsuit asks for injunctive relief that would restore the ability of impacted eligible voters to vote on Nov. 5.Federal officials said the purge violates the “quiet period provision” of the National Voter Registration Act that prohibits the systemic removal of names from voter rolls 90 days before a federal election.Republican Secretary of State Wes Allen in August announced an initiative “to remove noncitizens registered to vote in Alabama .

“I was elected secretary of state by the people of Alabama, and it is my constitutional duty to ensure that only American citizens vote in our elections,” Allen said in a statement issued Friday night. He said he could not comment on pending litigation.

