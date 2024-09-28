Lawmakers Call On Air Force To Reduce China Dependency In Weapons Supply Chains

Lawmakers Rob Wittman and Elise Stefanik are calling on the Air Force to reduce its supply chain “dependency” on China for “critical weapons platforms .”say the Air Force has increased its usage of Chinese suppliers by 68.8% in the last year, according to a report from Govini in its Annual National Security Scorecard.

Despite the Pentagon having identified China as the greatest strategic threat to the United States, the department continues to rely on China for components in critical weapons platforms that are being produced to deter conflict,” said Wittman.

