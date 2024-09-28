Lavrov Warns Against Fighting Nuclear Power as He Condemns West at UN

Russia 's top diplomat warned Saturday against “trying to fight to victory with a nuclear power,” delivering a U.N. General Assembly speech packed with condemnations of what Russia sees as Western machinations in Ukraine and elsewhere — including within the United Nations.

He didn’t specify whether that would bring a nuclear response, but he stressed that Russia could use nuclear weapons in response to a conventional assault that posed a “critical threat to our sovereignty.” The United States and the European Union called his statements “irresponsible.” There was no immediate response to Lavrov's address from the U.S., which had a junior diplomat taking notes in its assembly seat as he spoke.

Russia Ukraine Nuclear Weapons UN Lavrov

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



latimes / 🏆 11. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Russia, Russia, Russia 2024—DoJ Strikes Down Pro-Trump Election Fake News RingDavey Winder is a technology journalist who covers cybersecurity news and research. He’s covered everything from the true story behind the hacking of Donald Trump’s nude photos to a record-breaking ransomware payment of $75 million.

Source: ForbesTech - 🏆 318. / 59 Read more »

Russia promises retaliation against US regarding charges against RT media networkPolitical News and Conservative Analysis About Congress, the President, and the Federal Government

Source: dcexaminer - 🏆 6. / 94 Read more »

Ex-Navy SEAL rep warns Trump against second rally at site of attempted assassination in ButlerEx-Navy SEAL rep warns Trump against second rally at site of attempted assassination in Butler

Source: nypost - 🏆 91. / 67 Read more »

Russia Warns Its Missiles Can Reach US Ally in Three Minutes'If something like this happens, Russia will give a tough response using more powerful weapons,' warned a prominent Russian lawmaker.

Source: Newsweek - 🏆 468. / 52 Read more »

Russia will be 'at war' with NATO if Ukraine long-range missile restrictions lifted, Putin warnsRussian President Vladimir Putin has warned NATO alliance leaders that a move to lift restrictions on Ukraine's use of longer-range Western missiles to strike deep inside his country would be considered an act of war.

Source: 6abc - 🏆 250. / 63 Read more »

Putin warns US, NATO risk war with Russia if long-range strike bans lifted for UkraineRussian President Vladimir Putin has issued another warning to the West they that risk being 'at war' with Moscow as the U.S. and the U.K. consider lifting strike bans on Ukraine's defensive capabilities.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »