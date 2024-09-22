Lando Norris Wins Singapore Grand Prix, Cuts Into Verstappen's Lead

Lando Norris survived a couple of brushes with barriers as he won the Singapore Grand Prix with ease and cut into Max Verstappen 's

“It was an amazing race. A few too many close calls,” Norris said."It’s not that you’re necessarily over-pushing. Sometimes it can be that you’re just chilling too much. Maybe it’s a bit of both. I don’t know what it is, but it’s tricky."With such a big lead, staying focused was one of Norris’ challenges. Races in Singapore have a habit of turning on strategy calls, or if a crash brings out the safety car and brings the cars back together.

“I think on a weekend where we knew that we were going to struggle, to be P2 is a good achievement. Of course we’re not happy with second,” he said. “Now we just have to try and improve more and more and that’s what we’ll try to do.” Daniel Ricciardo’s place in F1 with Red Bull’s second team RB could be under threat. Still, the Australian made a small but potentially vital intervention in the championship fight.

