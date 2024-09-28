Lana Del Rey Wore A Stunning Secondhand Wedding Dress

. We use vendors that may also process your information to help provide our services. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Lana Del Rey ’s Wedding Dress Was a Secondhand StunnerEllen DeGeneres’ Net Worth Proves How Well the Comedian Earned Before She ‘Got Kicked Out of Show Business’‘s wedding dress might just convince more people to get on board with buying secondhand for their big day.
The couple exchanged vows on September 26, 2024, at Airboat Tours by Arthur in Des Allemands, Louisiana. This wasn’t just any random venue choice—it’s where Lana and Jeremy’s story began. “The wedding ceremony and reception were both held in the same bayou where Jeremy operates his swamp boats tours,” a source told. “This is where they first met. It’s a special place for them. It was a beautiful, relaxed and family-focused wedding. The focus was just on their love story.
Lana’s father, Robert Grant, reportedly walked her down the aisle as she carried a bouquet of flowers. The intimate ceremony was a far cry from the glitz and glamour often associated with celebrity nuptials, instead focusing on the couple’s connection and shared history. So, the next time you’re scrolling through endless wedding inspo on Instagram, remember: sometimes, true love doesn’t need all the bells and whistles.
