Lana Del Rey Marries Boyfriend Jeremy Dufrene in Louisiana Bayou Ceremony

Singer-songwriter Lana Del Rey tied the knot with her boyfriend Jeremy Dufrene , a Louisiana airboat captain and swamp tour guide. According to PEOPLE, Del Rey, 39, and Dufrene obtained a marriage license on Sept. 23. The two said their vows Thursday along the bayou where Dufrene works at Arthur’s Air Boat Tours. The 11-time Grammy nominee and Coachella 2024 headliner wore a floor-length white gown with a scooped, ruffled neckline.

The couple first made headlines in August, when Del Ray, 39, was spotted holding hands with Dufrene backstage at Leeds Festival in the U.K. last weekend. A fan captured the moment and shared it on TikTok.It appears the two have known each other since at least 2019, when Del Rey took one of Dufrene’s airboat tours out of Des Allemands, Louisiana.

Lana Del Rey Marriage Jeremy Dufrene Bayou Ceremony Louisiana

