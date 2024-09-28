Lamar Jackson's Legs Expected to Be Key Factor Against Bills

Lamar Jackson has been relying heavily on his legs to begin the 2024 season, and we expect the Ravens pivot to keep utilizing his game-breaking speed in Sunday's primetime matchup against the Bills. Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens host the Buffalo Bills in a battle between two of the best quarterbacks in the AFC.

The Ravens and Bills didn’t play each other last season, but back in 2022, Jackson ran for 73 yards on 11 attempts against Buffalo at home. He’s also eclipsed 57.5 rushing yards in two of three games thus far, reaching 112 in Week 1 and 87 in last week's win over Dallas. Although the Ravens are slight favorites in this game, I’m taking an alternate spread to close out the parlay. Jackson to score a touchdown is the riskiest leg in this parlay, and I don’t want a three-point Ravens loss to potentially spoil things.Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets instantly: Our team of experts has thoroughly researched and handpicked each product that appears on our website. We may receive compensation if you sign up through our links.

Lamar Jackson Baltimore Ravens Buffalo Bills NFL Dual-Threat Quarterback

