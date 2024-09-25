LAFC and Sporting KC Battle for U.S. Open Cup Glory

Sporting Kansas City reached the final first in late August, beating USL side Indy Eleven 2-0 at home. It's the first chance at a trophy for the Wizards in the 2024 campaign, and likely the last.The Wizards have been dismal in league play, currently in 12th place out of 14 in the Western Conference and likely out of the playoff picture., which beat the Seattle Sounders away 1-0 to qualify.
L.A. might be due a final win soon, but Kansas City is tied for the most wins in the U.S. Open Cup at four with no losses. L.A. is seeking its first triumph in this tournament. Here's how to watch: Cristo Fernández, known for his role as Dani Rojas on the hit show "Ted Lasso," shares how the series fed his passion for soccer.The U.S. Open Cup final between LAFC and Sporting KC is set for Wednesday, Sept. 25.Where is the U.S. Open Cup final?MLS Season Pass on Apple TVFor LAFC, its attack is the focal point. Denis Bouanga has held down the left flank for years, while French star Olivier Giroud joined the team recently but has yet to provide the impact he was acquired for.
For Sporting KC, its midfield will have to be key to get ahold of the game. Erik Thommy is the main man who links the attack and defense while Nemanja Radoja will have to remain disciplined defensively at the base. Veteran Mexican striker Alan Pulido will also need to be clinical up top if Kansas City lacks possession.
