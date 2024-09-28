Lady Death Could Be Joining The MCU

As one of Marvel 's most powerful characters, the prospect of Lady Death joining the MCU is very exciting. Marvel Studios has never shied away from killing off some of the MCU 's biggest characters, with any number of villains, and notable heroes such as Quicksilver, Gamora, Black Widow and Iron Man having bitten the dust. However, the original source of this tragic concept, Death, hasn't yet been seen in the MCU .
Eternity made his MCU debut in 2022's Thor: Love and Thunder , as Gorr the God Butcher sought to eradicate the universe's Gods, but instead chose to resurrect his daughter, Love, which Eternity did with ease. Thanos' Lady Death Reference In The Avengers Explained Marvel Teased Thanos' Love For Death In 2012's The Avengers Close While Lady Death hasn't yet made her official MCU debut, she has been teased as far back as 2012's The Avengers. The post-credits scene of the MCU's first crossover movie saw the Other speaking to his master, the Mad Titan, Thanos.
Lady Death Has A Long History With Deadpool Deadpool Made His MCU Debut In 2024's Deadpool & Wolverine As well as Thanos, perhaps the most regular Marvel character that Lady Death interacts with is Wade Wilson's Deadpool. This has contributed to some of Death's most entertaining moments, as she and Deadpool have formed a close bond, and even a romantic one, given the Merc with a Mouth's ability to avoid death completely.
How Lady Death Would Fit Into The MCU's Power Hierarchy Marvel Has Recently Debuted Many Powerful MCU Characters In recent years, Marvel Studios has introduced some of the comics' most powerful beings into the MCU, and Lady Death could simply be the next in this long line. While the Gods of Omnipotence City in Thor: Love and Thunder were significant, the Phase 4 movie also debuted Eternity, Death's own antithesis.
