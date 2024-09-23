Lactaid Milk Products Recalled Due to Unlisted Almond Allergen

The parent company of Lactaid is recalling several of its milk products due to the possible presence of an unlisted nut allergen. HP Hood LLC, the Massachusetts-based dairy company behind Lactaid, said in a voluntary recall announcement on the Food and Drug Administration's website Friday that 'routine maintenance' revealed five of its products potentially contained trace amounts of almond, a common tree nut allergen that the labels do not list.

RELATED STORY | Auto recall fatigue: Why so many drivers ignore recall noticesThese include the 96 oz. refrigerated containers of Lactaid's Whole Milk, 2% Milk, 1% Milk, Fat-Free Milk and 2% Calcium Enriched Milk, all carrying expiration dates ranging from Nov. 22 to Dec. 5. The recall states the affected jugs of milk were shipped to retailers from Sept. 5 to Sept. 18 to retailers and wholesalers in 27 states, including Colorado, Georgia, New York, Pennsylvania and Wyoming.

